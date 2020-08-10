Curtin University, Fortescue welcome new Professor of Practice

Curtin University and Fortescue Metals Group have appointed doctor Robert Solomon as the first Professor of Practice in Mining Automation and Data Analysis at the Western Australian School of Mines (WASM) Kalgoorlie campus.

Solomon is Fortescue’s operations improvement manager, leading the team responsible for investigating the company’s operational efficiency of its autonomous mining operations, using advanced analytics and data sets.

In his role at WASM, Solomon will lead and implement research initiatives, foster industry collaborations, shape undergraduate curriculum and encourage the expansion of boundaries of applied data science within the mining industry.

WASM ranked second by subject in the world’s best mining schools, and Curtin University vice chancellor professor John Cordery is confident Solomon’s input will see the school continue as a global leader.

Cordery said Solomon’s role would be integral to creating WASM’s new future-focussed curriculum.

“Solomon brings a wealth of practical experience in operations, impressive academic credentials and a passion for ensuring new technologies deliver a sustainable industry future,” Cordery said.

“His appointment will see us better able to deliver both content and teaching in mining automation and data analytics.”

Fortescue chief executive officer Elizabeth Gaines said the company had a proud history of embracing technology and innovation, which is fundamental to driving productivity, cost savings and safety improvements.

“The Australian resources sector is already among the most innovative in the world and through this partnership with Curtin University, we look forward to building a pipeline of career-ready graduates who are ready to challenge the status quo and help guarantee the long-term success of our industry,” Gaines said.

Solomon was also welcomed to his new role by WASM Kalgoorlie director Sabina Shugg, who noted his extensive work in the digital and automation fields.

“Solomon has worked extensively in the digital and automation space to drive productivity and operational improvement and will bring those insights to our students to produce world-class data savvy engineers,” Shugg said.

“As Professor of Practice, Solomon will also play a critical role in producing and supervising research that can be directly applied to the future sustainability of the resources sector and workforces in Western Australia and beyond.”