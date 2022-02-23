Curtin bestows honour upon resources legends

Curtin University has awarded an Honorary Doctorate to two stalwarts of the Australian mining industry for outstanding service to professional and public life in the field.

Aquila Resources founder and Eagle Mountain Mining managing director Charlie Bass was recognised for establishing the Centre of Entrepreneurial Research and Innovation outside Perth. The Centre was installed as an incubator for young innovators and entrepreneurs.

He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Commerce while Neil Warburton received an Honorary Doctorate of the University for his services to the organisation and the resources sector.

After graduating from Curtin’s School of Mines, Warburton went on to become chief executive officer for Barminco, and now sits on the boards of several ASX-listed companies such as IGO and Flinders Mines.

In his almost five years with Barminco, Warburton was able to increase revenue by 100 per cent, and establish the company as the largest underground hard rock contractor in Australia and West Africa.

Curtin University Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne shared some kind words with the two men upon handing out the Honorary Doctorates.

“A passionate supporter of education particularly for Indigenous and rural students, Mr Bass is regarded as generous in spirit, an optimist and a visionary who believes in the incredible potential of WA and the responsibility that we have to leave future generations a thriving and liveable State,” Hayne said.

“While an incredibly successful career in WA’s mining industry stands out as one of Mr Warburton’s great contributions, his primary motivation remains to help young people discover career paths into the resources sector and to the many diverse and rewarding experiences the sector provides.”

Read more about the latest mining research from Curtin University:

Curtin bridges gap between Australian mining and technology

Curtin opens doors to metals research lab

Research improves major miners’ maintenance