Curragh to continue after dragline incident

Coronado Global Resources has begun planning the restart of the Curragh Mine Complex in Queensland, following an incident at the dragline operations earlier this week.

The coal mine produced 8.8 million tonnes in the first half of 2021 but was temporarily suspended on November 21 after a 54-year-old man lost his life.

Now, Coronado will begin restarting other areas of the mine as investigations continue.

“Coronado has commenced planning for a gradual and phased recommencement of operational activities that will progressively restart over the coming days,” Coronado stated.

“Dragline operations will remain suspended until otherwise advised.”

Resources Safety & Health Queensland (RSHQ) inspectors remain on site with a compliant Coronado, while the Queensland Police have left the operation.

“The RSHQ Inspectorate has issued directives to isolate the accident site and to suspend all operations of draglines at Curragh until it is satisfied that these activities can recommence safely,” Coronado stated.

“Coronado will continue to work alongside authorities as required for the investigation process.”

A statement from the company was issued earlier in the week following the incident, offering counselling to all affected by the event.

“The company is focussed on supporting the family of the employee and workers at Curragh, and counselling services are being made available,” the company stated.

“Coronado extends its deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the individual.”

The Curragh mine produces a variety of high-quality, low-ash met coal products which are exported globally to leading steelmakers.

Curragh also produces thermal coal, which is primarily sold domestically under a long-term contract to Stanwell, a Queensland government-owned entity and the operator of the Stanwell Power Station.