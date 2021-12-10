Curragh continues following staged restart

Coronado Global Resources has resumed full operations at the Curragh coal mine in Queensland, after a gradual restart followed an incident in the dragline operations in November.

The mine will now continue to produce a range of coal products, 8.8 million tonnes of which were produced in the first half of 2021.

“Resources Safety and Health Queensland (RSHQ) Inspectors have lifted the directive to suspend all dragline operations at Curragh, subject to compliant with a staged return to work plan and schedule for dragline operations provided by Curragh,” Coronado stated.

“Return to work safety and training sessions will now take place prior to all dragline shifts recommencing.”

According to the RSHQ, the dragline operator who lost their life was undertaking cable relocation work on the ground within the operational swing boundaries of the rotating dragline.

“This incident is still under investigation but is a timely reminder that mine personnel should ensure effective controls are in place to manage risks relating to moving equipment such as draglines,” RSHQ stated.

The incident was the second loss of life at Curragh in less than two years.

Consistent with its messaging since November, following the incident, Coronado said it would support the family of the 54-year-old miner and all its employees.

“The company continues to provide counselling and support to all employees, contractors and their families following this tragic event,” the company stated.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the incident.

The Curragh mine produces a variety of high-quality, low-ash met coal products which are exported globally to leading steelmakers.

Curragh also produces thermal coal, which is primarily sold domestically under a long-term contract to Stanwell, a Queensland government-owned entity and the operator of the Stanwell Power Station.