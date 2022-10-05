Cummins Range yields premium phosphate

RareX Limited has report positive outcomes from a testwork program conducted on samples from its 100 per cent-owned Cummins Range rare earths project located in Western Australia.

The testing was led by RareX with support from other consultancies, with results confirming the potential to produce a premium-grade phosphate concentrate of greater than 39 per cent phosphorus pentoxide (P2O5) (well above the benchmark grade of 32 per cent used in phosphate fertiliser production) using a simple, proven beneficiation technique.

RareX managing director Jeremy Robinson said the results supported the opportunity to produce a premium and highly-valuable phosphate co-product at Cummins Range as part of the company’s rare earths business, with the potential to help drive very low cash operating costs as demonstrated in the recently released scoping study.

The Cummins Range project is a globally significant rare earths project located in the Kimberley region with the mineral being monazite, hosted in the weathered portion of the underlying carbonatite intrusion with the deposit outcropping in multiple locations.