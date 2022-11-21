Critical minerals groups share $8.6 million funding

New South Wales Deputy Premier and resources minister Paul Toole has announced that 19 organisations would share in more than $8.6 million under Stream 1 of the $130 million Critical Minerals and High-Tech Metals Activation Fund.

“Critical minerals and high-tech metals are going to be crucial to future technologies like advanced manufacturing, aerospace, ag-tech and renewables, and this fund will progress projects and support feasibility studies right across the state,” he said.

“We’ve already made it easier for exploration companies to search for critical minerals and produce high-tech metals projects by removing the mineral allocation areas as a key part of the NSW Government’s Critical Minerals and High-Tech Metals Strategy.

“Now, we’re turbocharging the industry by driving investment to deliver feasibility studies, field trials, and environmental studies to get more projects off the ground.

“Our vision is to make NSW the number one investment destination for mining, exploration and advanced manufacturing, and we will continue to drive initiatives to achieve that.”

The successful projects from stream 1 are: