Critical minerals groups share $8.6 million funding

New South Wales Deputy Premier and resources minister Paul Toole has announced that 19 organisations would share in more than $8.6 million under Stream 1 of the $130 million Critical Minerals and High-Tech Metals Activation Fund.
“Critical minerals and high-tech metals are going to be crucial to future technologies like advanced manufacturing, aerospace, ag-tech and renewables, and this fund will progress projects and support feasibility studies right across the state,” he said.
“We’ve already made it easier for exploration companies to search for critical minerals and produce high-tech metals projects by removing the mineral allocation areas as a key part of the NSW Government’s Critical Minerals and High-Tech Metals Strategy.
“Now, we’re turbocharging the industry by driving investment to deliver feasibility studies, field trials, and environmental studies to get more projects off the ground.
“Our vision is to make NSW the number one investment destination for mining, exploration and advanced manufacturing, and we will continue to drive initiatives to achieve that.”
The successful projects from stream 1 are:
- Oversize Transportation Corridor Study by Sunrise Energy Metals
- Environmental Studies for the Broken Hill Cobalt Project by Broken Hill Cobalt Project
- Studies to advance the Nico Young Feasibility Study by Jervois Global
- Ore Processing Studies for the New England Fold Belt Hub and Spoke Strategy by Thomson Resources
- Activating High-Tech Metals at Mineral Hill by Kingston Resources
- Copi Mine Definitive Feasibility Study by RZ Resources
- South Cobar Project Pre-Feasibility Study by Peel Mining
- Studying the Silver Deportment of the Wonawinta site by Manuka Resources
- New approaches to remote sensing and targeting spodumene mineral occurrences in pegmatites by SensOre
- Steerable coiled tube drilling for critical minerals exploration and resource definition by MinEx CRC
- Feasibility Study for the Constellation Project by Aeris Resources
- Innovative Processing and Smelting of Low-grade Tin Mineralisation by Taronga Mines
- Distributed Battery Recycling Front End Engineering Design by Future Battery Industries CRC
- Zero Emission Copper Mine of the Future by International Copper Association Australia
- NSW Centralised Heterogeneous Minerals Processing Facility by EcoTech Minerals
Central West Feasibility Study
- Critical Minerals and High-Tech Metals Recycling Demonstration Plant Feasibility Study by Renewable Metals
- Heavy Rare Earth elements processing sheet for the Dubbo Project by Australian Strategic Materials
- Metallurgical feasibility of E22 UG Block Cave by CMOC Mining Services