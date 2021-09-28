CR Mining Pilbara-bound with new conveyor partnership

CR Mining has teamed up with KBSS Engineering to deliver its custom-made conveyor systems to the Pilbara in Western Australia.

Based in the Pilbara, KBSS is establishing a reputation for its engineering support work in the mining sector, providing solutions in construction, machining, fabrication, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering.

KBSS is International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) accredited and according to CR, has a reputation for delivering “safe, reliable and cost-effective” results.

CR business development manager Paul Shankley said when selecting a candidate, his company was immediately drawn to KBSS.

“When CR was searching for partners to bring our mining conveyor systems to the Pilbara, KBSS was the obvious pick,” he said.

“We both continually strive for zero harm whilst taking pride in bringing high-quality solutions to the global mining industry. CR are excited to collaborate with KBSS.”

The partnership will see CR provide engineering and technical support including on-site support, while KBSS look after installation and maintenance services.

Manufactured with the goal of decreasing lost product and reducing carry back while minimising dust and spillage, CR’s conveyor systems are custom-made for mines.

CR offers a range of conveyor components and accessories, including conveyor belt trackers, conveyor pulley lagging and conveyor skirting systems.

The company also offers belt cleaning systems and belt stabilising kits important for the maintenance of any conveyor.

CR has also become known for its load haul optimisation software systems, hydraulic excavator cast lip systems, ground engaging tools (GET), dragline buckets and rigging, as well as its fixed plant wear products.

With dual headquarters in Australia and the USA, and a global technology centre in Queensland, CR engages with mining clients across the world.