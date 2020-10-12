CR GRIPAssist device boosts ground engagement tool safety

CR has launched GRIPAssist, a device capable of removing and repositioning ground engagement tools safely and efficiently.

By reducing human interaction with ground engagement tools, GRIPAssist can fit onto a tracked skid steer or equivalent small in-pit mobile loader and uses a hydraulic arm for fast and safety ground engagement tool swaps.

According to CR chief executive officer John Barbagallo, the range is designed for mining customers to change ground engagement tools on excavating machines.

“The GRIPAssist is the latest of our industry leading products developed through close collaboration with our customers and associated partners. Through listening to our customers, we have understood the need to develop a range of safety equipment for (ground engagement tool) maintenance change out and have worked collaboratively to bring this industry-changing product to market,” he said.

GRIPAssist has become CR’s flagship product in its MINEAssist product category, with the aim of revamping ground engagement tool handling across the globe.

CR general manager of product management Quintin Nienaber said the GRIPAssist solution has halved changeout times for ground engagement tools.

“We have seen (ground engagement tool) changeout times halved in our initial field tests which is an incredible outcome while at the same time improving safety,” he said.

“While the aim of the GRIPAssist is to remove human interactions during (ground engagement tool) changeouts, the fact that it can enhance productivity by reducing downtime is a significant associated benefit and is a game-changer in how maintenance will be managed and scheduled in the future.”

CR is an engineering, software and manufacturing company that operates from dual headquarters in the US and Australia.

GRIPAssist is available now to order globally.