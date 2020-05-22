CPS launches Santiago office to service LATAM market

CPS Conveyors has launched its new sales office in Santiago, Chile.

For the past 15 years the company has established itself as a global leader in the conveyor idler industry – thanks to its robust history in the Australian iron ore industry and work on a number of key international projects – including South America, such as at Codelco’s Radomiro Tomic mine.

The Santiago office will service key clients in the Latin American (LATAM) region including BHP, Codelco, Anglo American, Antofagasta Minerals and FQM Minera Panama.

CPS’s innovative products and new-tomarket technology, such as their patented Yeloroll and Yeloroll HD rollers, are proven in the field.

As the world’s composite roller pioneers, CPS will be focusing on introducing these light weight, belt friendly and low noise rollers into the LATAM market.

The company has also recently launched a full Spanish language website at

www.cpsconveyors.com.au