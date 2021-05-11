Coronado to face court over Curragh charges

Legal charges have been issued against Coronado Global Resources in relation to the death of a worker at the Curragh coal mine in Queensland last year.

An employee of contractor Thiess died in an incident at the mine while changing a tyre in the main workshop on January 12, 2020.

Operations were suspended for five days following the incident as the Queensland Mines Inspectorate (QMI) and other authorities attended the site and launched an incident investigation.

Coronado Curragh is reviewing the charges; however, as they are matters before the Emerald Magistrates Court, the company stated it was not appropriate to comment further at this time.

A month after the incident, the QMI allowed Coronado to recommence operations safely and lifted its suspension of tyre and wheel rim fitting works.

The QMI developed a return-to-work plan to ensure all future tyre work is completed in a safe and controlled manner.

“The safety of our people is the most important priority and we are committed to working hard every day to create an injury free workplace,” Coronado outlined in an ASX announcement.

The Curragh coal mine has been operating since 1983, and in 2017 it was Australia’s sixth largest metallurgical coal mine by production with an annual capacity of 7 million tonnes of coal.

Thiess, which has been completing contract work at the Curragh mine since 2004, received a $1.3 billion contract extension from Coronado in September 2019.

Under this contract, the CIMIC Group company is responsible for overburden removal and hauling, mining and run-of-mine rehandling services, equipment maintenance and pit dewatering services at the mine.