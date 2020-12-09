Coronado to expand Curragh fleets with NRW

Coronado Global Resources has requested two new fleets from NRW Holdings for the Curragh coal mine in Queensland’s Bowen Basin.

The fifth and sixth fleets will add around $50 million to NRW’s existing mining services contract with Coronado and take it to $107 million over the remaining term to September 2021.

NRW Holdings subsidiary Golding Contractors will provide all major plant and equipment for the expanded mining operations at Curragh, which will include Hitachi EX5600 and EX3600 excavators, 13 Hitachi EH4000 trucks and an ancillary plant.

“This award reflects the close working relationship between Coronado and Golding and our ability to rapidly mobilise both equipment and personnel to support our clients mine plans,” NRW chief executive officer and managing director Jules Pemberton said.

“Pleasingly, the addition of these two fleets will support employment opportunities for around 150 new personnel.

“In addition, no new capital expenditure is required as the majority of the fleet is being sourced internally.”

Golding has also begun negotiations with Coronado to extend the Curragh contract beyond the September 2021 completion date.

The Curragh mine complex is one of Australia’s largest sources of metallurgical coal, with Coronado selling 3.6 million tonnes of coal during the September 2020 quarter.

This was up 24.5 per cent on the June quarter and was the highest quarterly production achieved at the Curragh mine.

Coronado acquired Curragh from Wesfarmers in March 2018.