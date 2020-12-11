Core unearths gold nuggets at Bynoe

Core Lithium has discovered more than 80 gold nuggets at its Bynoe gold project in the Northern Territory.

Each nugget weighs up to five grams in size and were found within a newly discovered gold-in-soils anomaly in the northern part of the Bynoe tenements.

Core unearthed five rock chips grading above 10 grams per tonne and 17 samples above one gram per tonne.

Core managing director Stephen Biggins said that the company saw the recent discoveries as the most significant evidence of large-scale gold mineralising systems at play in the Bynoe gold project to date.

“While this area has not previously been explored for gold, it is not surprising how much gold we are finding in only our first few months of exploration, given that this region hosts over 13 million ounces of gold and has produced between 4 to 5 million ounces of gold.”

Core will now conduct its first shallow gold drilling program on its four new prospects – Windswept, Hurricane, Congo and Far East across a 1600 metre gold trend.

The Bynoe gold project is founded on lithium exploration samples that Core collected from its Finniss lithium project tenements over the past five years.

Biggins said that Core remained committed to deliver Finniss towards construction next year, stating, “We are pleased to see early global signs of recovery in the sector.”