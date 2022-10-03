Core makes first spodumene sale

Core Lithiurm has completed the first sale of a spodumene DSO (dry shipping ore) product from its Finniss project, located near Darwin in the Northern Territory.

The 15,000 dmt DSO sale was tendered on a CIF basis to several pre-screened participants active in the lithium-ion battery supply chain. Demand for the spodumene DSO material was strong, evidenced by the price achieved.

The product offered for sale was the post-crushing DSO material to a P1OO size of 6.3mm.

The DSO sale will enable Core to commission all logistics processes and procedures in place between the Finniss mine site and Darwin port in advance of the spodumene concentrate production in H1 2023.

Core chief executive officer Gareth Manderson said the sale indicated the strong demand for lithium.

The sale comes in the wake of Core issuing a fully underwritten institutional placement of 97.1 million new fully paid ordinary shares to raise $100m for further exploration activities within the project.