Coolabah makes ASX debut after securing funds

Coolabah Metals has commenced trading on the ASX following the completion of its $6 million Initial Public Offering.

With the support of corporate advisors, CPS Capital and Barclay Pearce Capital, the capital raising closed with an overwhelming amount of support from the Australian investment community.

Coolabah Metals managing director Cameron Provost said the company was excited to kick off exploration activities across its three prospective projects at Coolabah and Nymagee in NSW and Gunpowder Creek in Queensland.

“We certainly look forward to proactively updating the market on the company’s exploration activities and progress over the coming weeks and months,” he said.

Coolabah has a strong focus on copper, gold and base metal assets throughout Australia.