Conway moves on up as Evolution CEO

Evolution Mining has appointed Lawrie Conway to the role of chief executive officer and managing director, effective from January 2023.

Jake Klein, who founded Evolution in 2011, will continue in the role of executive chair and has agreed to a new contract which will see him remain in this role until at least the end of 2024.

Klein said the gold miner had transformed its portfolio of operations over the past few years and given the structure and scale of the business, now was the right time to appoint a CEO.

“The creation of this role will allow us to continue to deliver on both Evolution’s strategic ambitions and operational performance and establishes the organisational structure for the next chapter of growth and development,” he said.

“Lawrie will bring a necessary whole of business focus as we progress the implementation of our vision of building Evolution into a premier, global gold company.

“We have a very strong team and foundation in place and it is pleasing that we have started the new financial year well with our July and August operational performance in line with plan.”

Conway has played a key role in Evolution’s growth and development since its formation, initially as a non-executive director from November 2011, and later as the chief financial officer and finance director since August 2014.

A search for a new CFO has commenced, led by executive search firm Heidrick and Struggles.

Evolution Mining is operates five wholly-owned mines – Cowal in New South Wales, Mungari in Western Australia, Mt Rawdon and Ernest Henry in Queensland, and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.