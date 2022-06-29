Consultation kicks off on Royalties for Rejuvenation

Consultation is now underway on the NSW Government’s Royalties for Rejuvenation funding program, which will provide the investment to help diversify economies and create jobs in coal mining regions.

Deputy Secretary Regional Development and Programs Chris Hanger said Legislation was passed by the NSW Parliament in May 2022 to formalise the Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund as part of the Mining and Petroleum Amendment Bill 2022, and public consultation on the draft regulations began on June 29.

Hanger said the Department of Regional NSW will host targeted consultation sessions in the Hunter, Illawarra, North West and Central West regions, and local councils, industry bodies, businesses and community groups will be invited to give their feedback on the Regional Expert Panel structures outlined in the regulations.

“A draft version of the regulations has been prepared for consultation and we are now accepting feedback from communities on what these mean, including the function of the Regional Expert Panels who will provide knowledge and advice to ensure funding best meets local needs,” he said.

“Local communities know what their needs and priorities are, and this consultation will provide coal mining regions the detail of the Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund and the draft Regulations, breaking down the details and allowing an opportunity to provide feedback.

“The targeted consultation will take place until Wednesday, July 27. Feedback will then be reviewed and considered before the Regulations are finalised.”

Hanger said that regional businesses, community and industry groups are able to subscribe for updates at the Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund webpage and can submit feedback to royalties@regional.nsw.gov.au.