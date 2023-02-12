Consolidated Zinc parts with Plomosas zinc mine

Consolidated Zinc is offloading its Plomosas project to support its exploration efforts in WA.

The ASX-listed company has entered a binding conditional share sale agreement with Impact Silver (IS), which will see Consolidated Zinc (CZ) sell 100 per cent of its legal and beneficial interest in the Plomosas project.

Impact Silver is a Canadian-based mining and exploration company with control over two major mines in Mexico.

The Plomosas mine, located in Chihuahua, Mexico, is one of the world’s highest-grade, low-cost zinc mines. CZ commenced mining at Plomosas in late 2018.

The sale consists of:

a minimum cash payment to CZ of $US3 million ($4.3 million)

up to $US3 million ($4.3 million) in common shares in Impact Silver

payment of a 12 per cent profit interest royalty.

It is anticipated that CZ will hold roughly 6 per cent of the issued capital in IS upon finalisation of the sale.

The sale will allow CZ to accelerate its exploration activities at the Pilbara and Gascoyne projects in WA, with its Pilbara assets considered highly prospective for lithium.

“The proposed transaction presents a good outcome for shareholders as we will realise sufficient cash from the sale of the Plomosas project to fund the planned exploration in WA, as well as retaining exposure to the potential upside of the Plomosas project through the shareholding in IS and the 12 per cent net profit interest,” CZ executive chairman Brad Marwood said.

“IS hold various mining projects in Mexico and will bring their experience in running similar operations to the Plomosas project. Retaining exposure in the Plomosas project and gaining exposure to the other projects held by IS should be both exciting and rewarding for our shareholders.”

“With an enlarged cash balance following completion of the proposed transaction, the company will be able to focus its resources on its Pilbara and Gascoyne projects, with an aim for exploring for lithium and rare earth metals in the region.”