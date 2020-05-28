Components Only new commercial manager sets sights on growth

Brisbane-based Components Only, the high-profile suppliers of heavy equipment components, are pleased to welcome Jeffery Chua to its expanding operations.

Appointed as the company’s commercial manager, Chua brings broad expertise to the role and is well placed to help the company continue its growth and expansion plans.

With experience in corporate finance and commercial management, Chua believes his experience will prove particularly beneficial in his new role.

Chua states, “Having worked in the mining and heavy equipment related spaces for approximately eight years, I understand the varied needs of these industries and that helps enormously.”

Chua has also worked for Asian, European and Australian businesses and feels this too will equip him well for his new role within Components Only, specifically with the company’s increasingly global portfolio of customers.

“I welcome the opportunity to work with a growing company.” Chua says. “My most memorable project, whilst in Asia, was working as part of a management team to take a company from a $4 million business to a $50 million business in six years.

“We set up subsidiaries in different countries, including Europe, as part of the expansion and eventually prepared the business to be listed on the stock exchange. It’s a challenging and enjoyable journey and I can see the potential to repeat that cycle with Components Only.”

Components Only director, Daniel Fedder is quick to applaud Chau’s enthusiasm. “Jeff brings experience and insight to his new role and we are keen to see him use that to support company growth.

“With his background in corporate finance, commercial management and accountancy, Jeff will be a versatile addition to the Components Only team.”