Competition highlights mine rescue team capabilities

Victorian and New South Wales mines demonstrated their recovery skills in a major safety training exercise over the weekend at the Victorian Mine Rescue Competition.
Eight teams competed in a range of events including team skills, firefighting, first aid, rope rescue and search and rescue at Agnico Eagle’s Fosterville Gold Mine and ISH 24’safety training facility near Bendigo.
The competition featured a variety of simulated situations to test and train mine rescue teams to prepare for any emergencies.
Mandalay Costerfield won best overall at the event, followed by CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue in second place and CMOC Northparkes in third place.
The competition is a critical part of the mining industry’s efforts to support highly trained rescue personnel across Australia contributes greatly to the minerals industry’s commitment to zero harm.
The simulated exercises faced by the teams at the competition help prepare them for any emergencies on site by putting their skills to the test and also providing an event for mine rescue teams shared their knowledge and experience.
Emergency response agencies attended the competition to help enable mine rescue personnel and first responders to be prepared if called upon in operations throughout the state.
2022 Victorian Mine Rescue Competition full results
Overall
1st: Mandalay Costerfield
2nd: CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue
3rd: CMOC Northparkes
Winning Team Captain
Owen Shay of CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue
Winning Team – Overall Safety
Mandalay Costerfield
Fire Exercise
1st: Mandalay Costerfield
2nd: Agnico Eagle Fosterville Mine
3rd: CMOC Northparkes
First Aid
1st: Mandalay Costerfield
2nd: CMOC Northparkes
3rd: Agnico Eagle Fosterville Mine
Ropes Exercise
1st: CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue
2nd: Mandalay Costerfield
3rd: CMOC Northparkes
Underground Search and Rescue
1st: CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue
2nd: Mandalay Costerfield
3rd: CMOC Northparkes
Skills Exercise
1st: CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue
2nd: Ballarat Gold Mine
3rd: Mandalay Costerfield
Theory
1st: Mandalay Costerfield
2nd: Agnico Eagle Fosterville Mine
3rd: Cadia Valley
Breathing Apparatus
1st: CMOC Northparkes
2nd: Cadia Valley
3rd: Mandalay Costerfield