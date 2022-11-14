Competition highlights mine rescue team capabilities

Victorian and New South Wales mines demonstrated their recovery skills in a major safety training exercise over the weekend at the Victorian Mine Rescue Competition.

Eight teams competed in a range of events including team skills, firefighting, first aid, rope rescue and search and rescue at Agnico Eagle’s Fosterville Gold Mine and ISH 24’safety training facility near Bendigo.

The competition featured a variety of simulated situations to test and train mine rescue teams to prepare for any emergencies.

Mandalay Costerfield won best overall at the event, followed by CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue in second place and CMOC Northparkes in third place.

The competition is a critical part of the mining industry’s efforts to support highly trained rescue personnel across Australia contributes greatly to the minerals industry’s commitment to zero harm.

The simulated exercises faced by the teams at the competition help prepare them for any emergencies on site by putting their skills to the test and also providing an event for mine rescue teams shared their knowledge and experience.

Emergency response agencies attended the competition to help enable mine rescue personnel and first responders to be prepared if called upon in operations throughout the state.

2022 Victorian Mine Rescue Competition full results

Overall

1st: Mandalay Costerfield

2nd: CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue

3rd: CMOC Northparkes

Winning Team Captain

Owen Shay of CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue

Winning Team – Overall Safety

Mandalay Costerfield

Fire Exercise

1st: Mandalay Costerfield

2nd: Agnico Eagle Fosterville Mine

3rd: CMOC Northparkes

First Aid

1st: Mandalay Costerfield

2nd: CMOC Northparkes

3rd: Agnico Eagle Fosterville Mine

Ropes Exercise

1st: CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue

2nd: Mandalay Costerfield

3rd: CMOC Northparkes

Underground Search and Rescue

1st: CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue

2nd: Mandalay Costerfield

3rd: CMOC Northparkes

Skills Exercise

1st: CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue

2nd: Ballarat Gold Mine

3rd: Mandalay Costerfield

Theory

1st: Mandalay Costerfield

2nd: Agnico Eagle Fosterville Mine

3rd: Cadia Valley

Breathing Apparatus

1st: CMOC Northparkes

2nd: Cadia Valley

3rd: Mandalay Costerfield