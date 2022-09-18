Comet finalises terms on Mt Margaret move

Further to its ASX announcement in April, Comet Resources has executed an amended binding agreement to purchase the Mt Margaret copper project and associated regional tenements near Cloncurry, Queensland, from Mount Isa Mines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore.

The company will now raise $27 million to fund the acquisition and initial post-acquisition pre-development activities, with the equity component of the raise now reduced due to addition of debt financing.

Glencore will provide a three-year loan of $27m, with Inclusion of the loan delivering Comet shareholders substantially reduced up-front dilution.

Mt Margaret successfully produced from open pit mining from 2012 until 2014, when operations were suspended due to the copper price environment and outlook at that time.

It is located only seven kilometres from key processing infrastructure at Evolution’s Ernest Henry, where Mt Margaret ore was previously processed into export quality copper concentrate.

Comet managing director Matthew O’Kane this was a transformational opportunity for the company.

“It’s a substantial past-producing copper mine that we’re able to acquire due to portfolio rationalisation of a global Tier 1 miner,” he said.

“It contains existing mineral resources of 13m tonnes, with over 95 per cent in the measured and indicated categories.

“The majority of Mt Margaret’s resource sits in two already pre-stripped open pits, providing Comet with a reduced capex pathway to production.

“The transaction now comprises both debt and equity, significantly improving the transaction structure for our shareholders by substantially reducing up front dilution due to the reduction in the amount of equity required to be raised initially.”