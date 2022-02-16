Code of practice set to protect WA resource workers

Edith Cowan University has helped shape a new WA Government initiative which makes the State the first in Australia to have a code of practice protecting the mental wellbeing of workers, including those in the resources industry.

The Department of Mines Industry Regulation and Safety has revealed its new Code of Practice on Psychosocial Hazards in the Workplace to provide guidance on how to deal with challenging workplace issues who don’t enjoy standard employment conditions and protections.

A submission from ECU’s Centre for Work + Wellbeing (CW+W) on casual, contract, seasonal, freelance and gig workers has been incorporated into the code.

CW+W director Professor Tim Bentley said it was important for those with insecure work to be protected.

“Insecure work, such as casual work, labour hire, and the gig economy, forms a significant part of today’s workforce,” Bentley said.

“This work can exacerbate existing psychosocial hazards and introduce new ones.

“The inclusion of insecure work as a psychosocial hazard in the Code is very welcome. This is an important addition, as the nature of work and employment is changing.”

Since 2014, Western Australia has operated under a Code of Practice on Violence, Aggression and Bullying. The three modernised codes ensure that more inappropriate workplace behaviours are adequately considered.

The codes were created by the WA Commission for Occupational Safety and Health, which includes the Chamber of Minerals and Energy WA, Unions WA and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA. They were developed following increasing concerns in various WA industries.

The new codes follow the WA Government’s $1.9 million Mental Awareness, Respect and Safety program, which was launched to address workplace sexual harassment and assault in the mining industry.

Chamber of Minerals and Energy WA chief executive officer Paul Everingham said he welcomed the release of these three psychosocial codes.

“Ensuring our people are safe at work – both physically and psychologically – is always the No. 1 priority for the WA mining and resources sector, and a number of national reviews have highlighted the need for further guidance across all industries from WHS regulators around psychosocial risks and hazards in the workplace,” Everingham said.

“We have made it clear that any instance of sexual harassment or assault, bullying and discrimination is absolutely unacceptable. CME members will now use the codes to review the systems and processes they currently have in place, and make sure they are taking a holistic, coordinated and risk-based approach to such issues.

“On behalf of our sector, I’d like to thank Minister Bill Johnston and the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety for the large volume of work that has been put into a framework that will be of significant assistance to a range of industries.”