Coburn progress has Strandline on track for first production

Strandline Resources is on track to deliver first production at its Coburn mineral sands project in Western Australia by December 2022 following a strong construction period.

According to the company’s quarterly activity report, construction at the Coburn project is now 28 per cent complete with all major construction contracts awarded representing 93 per cent of project scope (in terms of value).

“Construction at Coburn is advancing in line with budget and schedule, ensuring Strandline is on track to be Australia’s next major mineral sands producer,” the company stated.

“Civil bulk earthworks construction continued to be the primary focus on site; significant clearing, cut-to-fill, sub-base and base course construction advanced to enable installation of infrastructure to proceed.

“Site accommodation village commissioned for first 100 rooms with progressive transition of workforce from the pioneer camp to occur through October 2021.”

Strandline has also advanced a range of environmental and heritage monitoring activities including surveys relating to water, dust, flora and fauna.

“Strong construction progress ensures Strandline’s world-scale Coburn project is on budget and on time for first production of heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) in the December quarter 2022,” the company stated.

Earlier this month Strandline awarded Mine Site Construction Services (MSCS) with a seven-year mining services contract at the Coburn project.

The contract will see MSCS mine 23.4 million tonnes of ore per year, remove overburden, and provide pit backfill, land recontouring and mining-related earthworks.

The contract followed a final investment decision by Strandline in May, supporting a DFS which indicated a 22.5-year mine life and a throughput of 23.4 million tonnes per annum.

This DFS was accompanied by a scoping study which discussed the potential to extend the mine life to 37.5 years (out to 2060).