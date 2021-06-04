Coates Hire signs four year deal with NRL

Coates Hire has agreed to a four-year deal with the National Rugby League (NRL) for the Ampol State of Origin Series.

NRL chief executive officer Andrew Abdo said the game was excited to partner with another national brand for Australia’s biggest sporting rivalry.

“We’re delighted to partner with Coates for Ampol State of Origin. Coates is a truly national brand with over 150 locations across Australia,’’ he said.

“This long-term partnership highlights the strength of Origin which is now played in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.

“There’s no stronger rivalry or more watched sporting series in Australia than Ampol State of Origin and this partnership, like all of partnerships, will benefit the whole rugby league ecosystem.”

Coates chief executive Murray Vitlich said the partnership was mutually beneficial.

“We’ve seen a lot of similarities in how we run our business and what the NRL has stood for over the past 12 months; find a solution, put your current fans first and work to inspire new ones,’’ he said. “They adapted during the challenges of the past year as did we, to give our customers the end-to-end solutions they need, wherever and whenever they need them.

“Through this partnership we’ll help build new experiences across the country through one of the true crown jewels of Australian sport, the Ampol State of Origin Series. From Adelaide last year to Townsville this year and onto Perth next year, it truly is a national platform. We’re excited to be a part of it and to help the NRL build new experiences for its fans.”