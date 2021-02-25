Coates Hire kicks off Clontarf commitment

Coates Hire, Australia’s leading equipment hire and solutions company, has launched its investment into The Clontarf Foundation with a visit to Clontarf’s Endeavour Academy, part of Endeavour Sports High in Caringbah, New South Wales.

The Endeavour Academy is one of 136 academies that will receive support from Coates Hire as part of the company’s reconciliation action plan announced last year.

The investment, matched by federal and state governments, will support Clontarf Academies across the country where both Clontarf and Coates Hire co-exist.

The Clontarf Foundation is a national not-for-profit organisation that exists to improve the education, discipline, self-esteem, life skills and employment prospects of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men and equips them to participate more meaningfully in society.

“Our partnership with Clontarf is one of the proudest initiatives our company has undertaken and it has been an honour to meet the team behind the Academy and some of the students who stand to benefit from this initiative,” Coates Hire chief executive Murray Vitlich said.

“We believe in this partnership’s potential to help young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men gain valuable experience, but also in its potential to raise awareness and understanding of the culture of our nation’s first people within Coates Hire.”

In addition to the three-year financial investment, as part of its commitment Coates Hire will begin exploring recruitment (school based traineeships and work placements) and upskilling (competency-based training) opportunities for Clontarf students and alumni.

It will also develop an engagement calendar for Coates Hire employees to participate in local academy activities and provide cultural awareness education for Coates Hire employees.

The reconciliation action plan, announced at an event during National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) Week in November last year, ensures Coates Hire will drive a number of initiatives to foster respectful relationships and create meaningful opportunities with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

It will also aim to build cultural awareness and embed a culture of inclusion and diverse thinking across the company.

The plan outlines several significant and clear targets for the company, including increasing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander apprenticeship participation rates to 10 per cent by 2025; and increasing its overall employee participation rate to 2.5 per cent by 2025 and educating employees on cultural awareness by June 2021.

In addition, the company has pledged to increase its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander business procurement to 5 per cent of suppliers engaged in a tender, and 1 per cent of total supplier spend contracted to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander-owned businesses by 2022.

“We look forward to helping our students seeking gainful employment when they leave school, and Coates Hire’s commitment opens a unique pathway for many of our year 12 leavers to work directly with one of Australia’s proudest companies,” Endeavour Clontarf Academy director Jeff Hardy said.