Coal price responds to Russia in a big way

The Newcastle coal price broke through the $US400 ($548) per tonne barrier in response to Russian sanctions this week, more than doubling since the start of 2022.

As Russia continues to invade neighbouring Ukraine and receive harsh sanctions from countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan and much of Europe, the major coal exporter has caused commodity prices to skyrocket.

The highest coal price over the past 10 years came in late 2021 when it surpassed $220 per tonne, showing just how high current quotes are in comparison.

While the short-term gain might be positive for coal exporters like Australia and Indonesia, the long-term impacts of Russian sanctions could cripple world economies, according to Wood MacKenzie.

“Having to replace Russian coal volumes would result in a price shock to global coal markets and a coal shortage in Europe,” stated the resources consultancy.

“Russian coal accounts for roughly 30 per cent of European metallurgical coal imports and over 60 per cent of European thermal coal imports. The primary issue with replacing Russian coal exports in Europe is its reliance on Russia’s particular quality of coal.”

And while Australia does produce some of the highest quality thermal coal in the world – reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency – Russia exported an irreplaceable 170 million tonnes of thermal coal in 2020.

Wood Mackenzie said coal wouldn’t be the only side-effect of the world’s latest war either.

“The world’s dependence on Russia for certain commodities cannot be overstated ‒ from gas, coal, oil, iron ore, aluminium, platinum group metals and zinc to copper, lead, petrochemicals and fertilisers,” the consultancy stated.

“Many major international oil and gas companies, utilities and miners are invested in Russia.”

Major oil companies BP and Shell have already imposed sanctions on Russia, exiting all Russian operations with costs in the billions of dollars.