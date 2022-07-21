Coal mining kicks off at Broadmeadow East

Coal mining has commenced at Bowen Coking Coal’s Broadmeadow East Pit near Moranbah in Queensland’s Bowen Basin, as the company consolidates its position as an independent metallurgical coal producer.

Coal from Broadmeadow East is planned to be initially processed at the neighbouring Fitzroy CHPP (coal handling and preparation plant) under an infrastructure sharing agreement with Fitzroy and exported through the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal.

As the first producing pit of Bowen’s expanded Burton Complex, which includes the Burton and Lenton pits, 20km to the north, Broadmeadow East coal will be processed through the Burton CHPP following the completion of its refurbishment in early 2023.

After final approvals for the project were granted in March this year, Bowen announced the appointment of BUMA Australia as mining contractor in May.

Bowen managing director Gerhard Redelinghuys said the mining of first coal at Broadmeadow East was a significant achievement for the company.

“The fact that we have commenced coal mining in less than four months from final approvals being granted is a great testament to the hard work and capabilities of our company and contractors,” he said.

The coal at Broadmeadow East has the flexibility to produce a primary coking coal product of either high quality (7.5 per cent ash, up to CSN 7.5) or high yield (9.2 per cent ash, CSN 4.5). In both of the primary product cases, the secondary energy coal created from the primary coking coal discard has a calorific value of more than 6500 kcal/kg , which is also a sought-after product for the export coal markets.

Broadmeadow East’s first coal follows the company’s first coal shipment from the Bluff Mine near Blackwater in June. First ROM coal is targeted for late Q4 2022 from the Burton pit as the company works towards a 5 million tonnes per annum ROM by 2024.