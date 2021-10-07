Clough secures Mount Peake contract with TNG

TNG has selected Clough to develop a consolidated plant layout for a fully-integrated operation at its Mount Peake vanadium-titanium-iron project in the Northern Territory.

Working alongside TNG’s project development team and German-based engineering group SMS, Clough will create an optimised plant layout for the integration of the TIVAN processing facility (TPF) and beneficiation plant at the mine site.

The integrated plants will be positioned within TNG’s existing mining lease, which has a size of 1460 hectares.

This area is capable of hosting a fully-integrated operation encompassing mining activities and waste storage, the beneficiation plant, the TPF and non-process infrastructure.

TNG managing director and chief executive officer Paul Burton said Clough has the background knowledge needed to develop the plant layout.

“The team at Clough is familiar with the Mount Peake project, having previously reviewed our definitive feasibility study, and are an ideal partner to work alongside our project development team in assisting TNG with delivering this important phase of the project,” he said.

Burton said it was important to engage a local contractor for this project.

“From a strategic and logistical perspective given the continued global COVID-19 related travel restrictions, it is an advantage to have a locally-based engineering group working on this phase of the Mount Peake project with TNG and SMS.

“We expect the integrated plant layout will pave the way for further optimisation work that will tie back into the recently completed FEED (front end engineering design) study. These work programs are already underway.”

With a global workforce of over 2500 people and operating centres across Australia, Papua New Guinea, Asia and beyond, Clough has established a reputation for delivering large-scale mining and processing projects.

Clough managing director and chief executive officer Peter Bennett said his company is honoured to partner with TNG at Mount Peake.

“We are proud to be providing the engineering solutions for TNG for their Mount Peake project and to continue to provide sustainable value to the resources sector in Australia,” he said.

“Clough is an engineering and construction company with proven history of delivering world-class projects and critical infrastructure both in Australia and overseas.”