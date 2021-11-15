Clough construction plays its part at South Flank

Clough has completed the construction of an ore-handling plant (OHP) at BHP’s South Flank project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The job was awarded to the Perth-based contractor in February 2019, as BHP ramped up construction of the $US3.6 billion ($4.9 billion) project.

The project team constructed new infrastructure within the OHP, coarse ore stockpile (COS), and the interconnecting conveyors and transfer stations, including, structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation works.

“The OHP Project has been successfully completed by Clough during a very challenging time in the industry,” Clough chief executive officer and managing director Peter Bennett said.

“It is a testament to the entire team for their commitment to the project outcomes and our safety expectations that this project delivered against.”

In total on the OHP project, 491 modules weighing a combined 14,900 tonnes were installed, 26,600 crane lifts were performed, 8000 linear metres of pipe were installed, 221 kilometres of cable were installed, and at its peak, the project employed 442 people.

“The team culture on the OHP project is something I am very proud of, from our senior leadership through to our graduates,” Clough Asia Pacific executive vice president John Galvin said.

“The team was challenged with delivering this project in the midst of the global pandemic, and their commitment to getting the job done safely and efficiently was an unwavering and incredible effort by all.”

BHP developed the South Flank project to fully replace production from the 80 million tonne per annum Yandi mine, which is reaching the end of its economic life.

South Flank is located 156 kilometres north-west of Newman and nine kilometres south of BHP’s Mining Area C facility in the Pilbara.