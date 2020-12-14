Civmec strengthens Fortescue relationship at Iron Bridge

Civmec has secured new work at Fortescue Metals Group’s Iron Bridge magnetite project in Western Australia, having been awarded a contract for a major on-site project.

The heavy construction and engineering group has also won contracts of lesser value with various other clients, with the combined value of the agreements hitting $140 million.

At Iron Bridge, Civmec will complete on-site structural, mechanical, piping and electrical works at the project, which is a joint venture (JV) between Fortescue Metals Group subsidiary FMG Magnetite and Formosa Steel IB.

This includes installing the crushing circuit, primary grinding, dry separation and air classification equipment, as well as dry tailing for the dry plant at Iron Bridge.

Civmec will commence works in early 2021 and at the peak of the project, the contract will employ 400 people at the Pilbara site.

“We are delighted to extend our relationship with the Iron Bridge JV with further work awarded on the Iron Bridge magnetite project,” Civmec chief executive officer Patrick Tallon said.

“We are currently delivering site civil concrete works and have commenced work for the supply of 4700 tonnes of steel structures and modules for the same project, so this latest award is a very rewarding outcome and aligns well with our multi-discipline capability business model.”

This contract adds to the work Civmec secured at Iron Bridge in October, when it was recruited to supply 4700 tonnes of conveyor, trusses and trestles at the site.

It also won a civil contract for dry plant detailed earthworks at the site in July.