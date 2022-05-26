Civmec order book boosted by $120 million

Western Australia-based integrated, multi-disciplinary construction and engineering services provider Civmec has announced a raft of new contracts worth about $120 million across multiple sectors.

Car dumper replacement

BHP has awarded this contract to Civmec for the replacement of BHP’s Car Dumper 3 (CD3) at its Nelson Point facility in Port Hedland, which was commissioned in 1998. The new CD3 has a design life of 30 years and is intended to fit in the existing concrete vault with minimal structural modifications.

Procurement activities for this project have commenced, with fabrication commencing in Q1 FY2023 and completion of fabrication in Q4 FY2023. At peak this contract will employ about 85 people.

Subsea project

Subsea 7 has awarded the contract for subsea structures on the Woodside-operated Scarborough Project performed by Subsea Integration Alliance, a non-incorporated strategic global alliance between Subsea 7 and OneSubsea, the subsea technologies, production, and processing systems division of Schlumberger.

The scope of work includes a riser base manifold and foundation, six off FLETs (Flowline End Termination) with mud mats, seven off ILT (Inline Tees) and two off permanent PLRs (Pig Launcher Receivers). Totalling to more than 1700 tonnes of subsea structures, the project deliverables, welding procedure qualification campaign and shop detailing will commence immediately, with fabrication starting Q4 2022 through to factory acceptance testing being carried out from Q2 2023 with progressive loadout to Q3 2024. This project will employ 80 people at peak.

Roy Hill capital upgrades project

Roy Hill has awarded the Structural Mechanical Piping and Electrical Works for the ROM4 Crusher 5 project at Roy Hill’s mine facility north of Newman, Western Australia.

This is a follow-on from the current SMP&E contract for the Wet High Intensity Magnetite Separator project which is nearing completion, and will see the same project management team transitioning to the ROM4 project.

The scope includes SMP&E plus communications works for crushing station 5 and transfer conveyor, including installation of client supplied modules and equipment.

Mobilisation will commence in Q4 FY2022 with completion in Q2 FY2023, with peak manning planned to be about 130.

Roy Hill term maintenance contract

Roy Hill has extended the Shutdown and Maintenance Support Services Agreement by an additional five years through to March 2027.

This contract extension demonstrates a significant commitment from Roy Hill and will enable Civmec to support the Roy Hill operation with multi-disciplined shutdown and maintenance services for the fixed plant assets across the port (facility) and PSA (mine).

Civmec chief executive officer Patrick Tallon said the new contracts demonstrated the company’s track record of delivering for its clients.