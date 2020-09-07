Christine O’Reilly joins BHP board of directors

BHP has further diversified its board of directors, with Christine O’Reilly set to become part of the team next month.

O’Reilly will be the fifth female member of the BHP board, joining independent board members Anita Frew, Susan Kilsby and Shriti Vadera and group general counsel and company secretary Caroline Cox.

O’Reilly brings more than 30 years of strategic, financial and operational experience from her previous executive and non-executive roles to her role at BHP.

This includes her current position as a non-executive director of Stockland, Medibank Private, Transurban Group and CSL Limited.

She will retire from Transurban and CSL following each company’s 2020 annual general meetings, allowing her to focus on her new role at BHP.

As well as forming part of the board, O’Reilly will also join BHP’s risk and audit and remuneration committees, also effective from October 12.

BHP chair Ken Mackenzie said O’Reilly’s appointment was reflective of the board’s commitment to a continuous, structured and rigorous approach to board succession.

Her appointment is based on the balance of O’Reilly’s attributes, skills, experience, diversity and tenure necessary for the BHP board.

“We are delighted O’Reilly will be joining our board,” Mackenzie said. “(Her) extensive executive and non-executive experience in financial and operation roles and her wide range of skills will help to strengthen the board’s experience and expertise.

“She will bring deep financial and public policy expertise as well as valuable insight and experience in large scale capital projects and transformational strategy.”