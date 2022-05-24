Change at the helm for Westgold

Wayne Bramwell is the new managing director at Westgold Resources, replacing chief executive officer Debbie Fullarton, who has resigned after four years with the company to pursue other opportunities.

Westgold will no longer have a separate CEO position.

Westgold chair Cheryl Edwardes said Fullarton, as both the CEO and previously chief financial officer, had led the company tirelessly through COVID and delivered organisational changes that now promised increased value to shareholders.

Bramwell is an experienced mining professional with more than 30 years corporate and technical experience, having joined Westgold as a non-executive director in February 2020.

He has been executive director at Westgold since July 2021. In his past roles, he has been instrumental creating shareholder value, including negotiating significant strategic level partnerships, restructuring asset ownership to unlock shareholder value and leading operational teams.

“Our corporate evolution continues alongside growing operational momentum implemented by an energetic and dedicated team. There is now a clear mandate from the Board to deliver improved cash flows and returns to our shareholders and we remain on track to deliver FY22 guidance,” Bramwell said.

“The strategy is to simplify our business and empower our operating and corporate teams to challenge the status quo. Delivering safe mining with improved planning, better productivity, rigorous cost management and grade are the keys to our collective success and will deliver both our corporate objectives and development opportunities for our people.”

Westgold looks forward to becoming a larger player in the Australian gold sector, with an active exploration program testing new targets across the Murchison and Bryah in Western Australia.

Increasing gold production in FY23 and FY24 from Bluebird, Fender and the Tuckabianna trend will underpin the expansion of its processing hubs.