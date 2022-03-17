Challenges galore in low-emissions technology

The Western Australian Government has partnered with National Energy Resources Australia (NERA) to ask small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) to submit low-emissions technology (LET) solutions to the LETs Pitch WA challenge.

NERA is a federally funded not-for-profit organisation which partners with government, researchers and industry to decarbonise Australia.

LETs Pitch WA will identify, support and raise the profile of WA-based LET providers for a low-carbon economy.

The challenge was announced less than two weeks after a similar mining-specific challenge was initiated by Atomic Sky for solutions in robotics and automation, digital and data, and sustainability and responsible mining.

The QuantumTX National METS Accelerator 2022 aims to grow technology-centric SMEs or scale-ups solving large challenges across multiple sectors that can benefit the minerals sector.

METS Ignited chief executive officer Adrian Beer said these important solutions should be integrated into the mining ecosystem as soon as possible.

“The resources sector is transforming, to meet society’s increasing demands for minerals and base metals to fuel the global energy transition,” Beer said.

“ESG (environment, social and governance) is the number one issue for operators, delivering resources in a sustainable manner.

“Solutions come from the rapid implementation and successful commercialisation of technologies and this accelerator supports innovative companies to scale their solutions, making them available for the entire market.”

While the QuantumTX Accelerator has already selected its 20 participants, the LETs Pitch WA Challenge will now undertake an expressions of interest phase.

Those who successfully pass the EOI phase will then be shortlisted for tailored mentoring to clarify their low-emissions technology and business plan, before travelling to the ONS 2022 Conference in Norway representing “Team WA”.

The QuantumTX Accelerator will see participants work with large clients such as Roy Hill, Rio Tinto and Woodside Energy for mentoring, market engagement and profile raising.

Atomic Sky designs and facilitates purpose-led innovation initiatives scaling emerging trends and technologies.

Atomic principal peter Rossdeutscher explained the rationale behind the initiative.

“Creating jobs in these diversified technology areas is essential to new workforce skills required by large industries,” he said.

“Atomic Sky created Quantum Technology Exchange to facilitate and expedite the growth of solutions in automation, remote operations other technologies that transcend sectors.

“These are particularly important in improving the sustainability and ESG in the mining sector.”