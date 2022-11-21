Centrex rock phosphate bound for New Zealand

Centrex Limited’s fully-owned subsidiary Agriflex has commenced its first international export with 5000 tonnes of rock phosphate currently heading for leading New Zealand agricultural cooperative Ravensdown.

The 5000 wet tonne trial shipment ewas sold on a free-on-board basis and was be loaded at Townsville, Queensland.

Ravensdown is a leading New Zealand-owned agricultural cooperative company, manufacturing and marketing agricultural inputs and services throughout New Zealand. Ravensdown plans to use the beneficiated phosphate rock to make fertiliser such as superphosphate.

Centrex managing director, Robert Mencel, said that Australia and New Zealand combined imported a million tonnes of high-grade phosphate rock each year, mainly from Africa.

“Like Australia, New Zealand requires surety of supply because domestic food security is not something to be gambled with,” he said.

“Agriculture is the largest sector in New Zealand’s tradable economy and its produce not only sustains the nation but is renowned for its quality all over the world.”