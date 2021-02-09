Caterpillar, ThoroughTec ink global data agreement

Caterpillar Mining has chosen ThoroughTec Simulation as its approved supplier of mining equipment simulators via a global agreement.

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) will provide ThoroughTec with confidential Cat machine technical data and engineering expertise to help mining companies to boost productivity and increase machine availability.

ThoroughTec has been designing training simulators for nearly 25 years and has established an office in Perth, Western Australia, among other international offices.

The company stated it was known for its value and fidelity, that when combined with actual Cat machine data and operating characteristics, its simulators would significantly enhance the operator training experience.

“Together, Caterpillar Mining and ThoroughTec Simulation are committed to helping Caterpillar customers effectively train operators in the most efficient, safe and realistic way possible,” ThoroughTec stated.

“This agreement is a testament to both Caterpillar and ThoroughTec’s continued dedication to the health and safety of mining companies’ most important asset: their people.”

ThoroughTec has deployed hundreds of simulators globally and is the only iSO9001 simulator supplier in the mining sector.

It has developed simulators for Cat articulated dump trucks, underground loaders and haul trucks.