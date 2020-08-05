Caterpillar launches replaceable shovel bucket

News Nickolas Zakharia
Latest News

Caterpillar has unveiled a two-piece bucket for its hydraulic mining shovels, with the promise of reduced downtime through its unique design.

The bucket features a removable basket, which can be replaced to enable efficient and safer rebuilds compared with traditional buckets.

It was designed to be fitted with several baskets during its lifespan part of why Caterpillar has made it easy to remove and replace.

This will result in less gouging, welding and grinding compared with buckets protected with wear plates.

Made of a single piece of structural steel with no liner or wear plates, the two-piece bucket is lighter than conventional alternatives, but features a high wear resistance.

Caterpillar stated that the basket design allowed it to “evolve with mine site conditions” to prevent downtime and optimise its capacity.

The single-piece design also prevents potential hazards that can be caused by stored energy.

Replaceable baskets are available for advance orders to be stocked on site.

