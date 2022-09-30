Caterpillar celebrates of 1000th 24 Motor Grader

Executives and production team members recently commemorated the production and sale of the 1000th Motor Grader, which is destined for Rio Tinto’s operations in the Pilbara.

The Cat 24 Motor Grader was introduced in 1995 and was specifically designed to build and maintain haul roads at mining sites with ultra-class haul trucks. Now in its third generation, the Cat 24 offers 399–518kW power, 61,950 kg weight, a 7.3m moldboard as standard to work wide haul roads efficiently.

According to Caterpillar, today’s Cat 24 Motor Grader features more than 30 per cent more power, 13 per cent more weight, and a longer rebuild life than previous generations.

“The Cat 24 motor grader was and continues to be a game-changer for maintenance efficiency of the wide haul roads necessary for ultra-class trucks,” Caterpillar vice president of product management, earthmoving Sam Vedhakumar Manoharan said.

“We thank the many global mining operations and dedicated Cat dealers around the world for their loyalty to the Cat 24 grader.”

Rio Tinto Iron Ore managing director of planning, integration and assets Stephen Jones said the miner has been using the Cat 24 “for years”.

“The Cat 24 series offers a great combination of power, weight and blade width to support road maintenance coverage for our large mining fleet,” he said.

“We are honoured to receive the commemorative 1000th 24 Motor Grader, and this represents the third generation we’ve used across our Pilbara mining operations.”