Catalyst takes full ownership of Drummartin

St Barbara has withdrawn from the Drummartin joint venture it holds with Catalyst Metals, to focus on its existing projects.

The project is situated on the northern extension of the faults which host the Fosterville gold mine in Victoria, owned by the one of the world’s largest gold producers, Agnico Eagle.

Catalyst entered into the Drummartin JV in November 2019.

St Barbara had the right to acquire a 50 per cent participating interest in Drummartin by funding exploration expenditure of $3.5 million within four years of the commencement date. St Barbara has already spent about $2.2m on gravity and geochemical surveys, soil sampling and aircore drilling.

The JV has identified 13 gravity targets from the detailed gravity survey completed last year. Catalyst will follow-up these highly prospective targets, which have been generated at no cost to Catalyst, as part of its ongoing exploration program.

Catalyst technical director Bruce Kay said St Barbara had been an outstanding joint venture partner and supporter of Catalyst over several years.

“They have generated many highly promising targets at Drummartin and we will pursue these as part of our ongoing exploration campaign,” he said.