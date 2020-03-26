Cassini encounters high grade nickel-copper intercepts

Cassini Resources has reported promising drilling results for nickel and copper mineralisation at the Yarawindah Brook project in Western Australia.

The results have extended the sulphide bearing lode and its potential to host multiple nickel and copper magmatic sulphide deposits.

Cassini’s primary focus is to drill for nickel and copper deposits, with promising finds revealing disseminated nickel and copper sulphides at shallow depths.

The project, which is located 130 kilometres northeast of Perth, is close-by to Chalice Gold Mines’ Julimar project – where Chalice recently discovered a high-grade nickel-copper palladium sulphide zone.

Assay results from the drill holes have revealed a ‘massive’ sulphide intercept at 0.12 metres of 5.97 per cent nickel, 0.75 per cent copper, 0.39 per cent cobalt and 2.66 grams per tonne of platinum group elements from 84.3 metres depth.

The drilling has also returned strong nickel and copper results, including 5.05 metres at 0.69 per cent nickel and a 1.17 per cent copper intercept at 57.95 metres depth.

Cassini has reported that these finds are “well within open-pit mining depths.”