Carmichael jobs on offer as Bravus recommits to MacKellar

Bravus Mining and Resources has extended its contract with MacKellar Group for a further five years that will see the family-owned business continue its work at the Carmichael coal mine in Queensland.

The renewed partnership has opened the door to an additional 280 full-time jobs, spanning roles in maintenance, haul truck driving and beyond, with applications now open at the Bravus website.

Bravus chief executive officer David Boshoff said he’s proud of the work MacKellar Group has completed to date.

“This is great news for MacKellar Group employees and contractors as it opens up long-term opportunities to work on this exciting project well into the future and builds upon the work of the MacKellar Group and Bravus teams,” Boshoff said.

“Onsite jobs will continue to operate as FIFO roles with Townsville and Rockhampton being our primary recruitment hubs. We will also be drawing from other Central and North Queensland regions including towns such as Clermont, Moranbah, Emerald and Charters Towers.”

First instituted in 1966, MacKellar Group specialises in heavy earthmoving equipment solutions and has a long history of working on projects all across the nation.

MacKellar Group managing director Duncan MacKellar said Bravus’ recommitment was validation of his company’s work and reputation.

“We are excited to be continuing our partnership with Bravus and to have the opportunity to build a different work environment to what employees may have experienced in other big mining companies,” MacKellar said.

“We respect the knowledge, expertise and experience all our people bring to work, and we want them to use that to drive innovation and create a great culture at the Carmichael mine.

“Importantly we are talking about full-time secure work with these positions – these are opportunities for people and their families to put down permanent roots in North and Central Queensland.”

With construction on Carmichael beginning in June 2019, Bravus aim to produce 10 million tonnes of coal per annum at the Galilee Basin mine, with the hope to deliver first exports by the end of 2021.