Carmichael coal production ‘one step closer’: Bravus

Bravus Mining and Resources (formerly Adani) has beaten its jobs expectations during peak construction of the Carmichael project in Central Queensland.

The project has create more than 2000 direct jobs and is expected to reach first coal production in 2021.

Bravus chief executive officer David Boshoff said he expects the project to support another 9000 indirect jobs.

“We have always said that the Carmichael project would be a major generator of jobs and now we are at peak construction levels employing more than 2000 people onsite,” he said.

“I am pleased to say that we have more than delivered on our promises. In addition, the Bravus Mining and Resources Carmichael Project is supporting a further 9000 indirect jobs in the community,” he said.More than 2.5 cubic metres of soil on top of coal seams has been excavated.

“This means coal production is one step closer to being a reality,” Boshoff said.

The project will financially support workers and businesses in north and central Queensland.

Bravus has awarded over $1.5 billion in contracts for the Carmichael project, with 90 per cent of contractors being Queensland-based.

Works on Carmichael’s coal handling and processing plant have commenced, with the company to show its rail project’s progress in the coming weeks, with more construction to come, Boshoff said.

“We have done our best to ensure Queensland businesses are reaping the economic rewards of the Carmichael Project,” Boshoff said.

“We are so proud that we have been able to deliver more than 2000 jobs for Queenslanders during construction on the Carmichael Project. The permanent roles will also come with the operation of the mine and rail, bringing prosperity to the people and economies of regional Queensland for decades to come.”