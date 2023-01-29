Capricorn Metals achieves strong drill results

Capricorn Metals has reported solid drill results from its Mt Gibson and Karlawinda operations.

Assays received from 160 holes at the Mt Gibson gold project, located 280km north of Perth, have continued to return exceptional results, with drilling programs for water exploration and sterilisation for project infrastructure now completed.

“The continued excellent results from drilling at Mt Gibson since the significant increase to the resource in November 2022 provide further encouragement about the prospects of the project,” Capricorn executive chairman Mark Clark said.

“We look forward to unlocking the full potential of the project and continuing towards developing Mt Gibson as Capricorn’s second gold mine.”

First pass regional exploration east of the Mt Gibson has also provided encouraging results, with the programs commencing in early January.

At the Karlawinda gold project in the Pilbara, drilling has continued on near mine prospect Carnoustie with 10 reverse circulation (RC) holes drilled in the December 2022 quarter, with assay results expected in the March 2023 quarter.

“We are also excited to be underway with regional exploration across the under-explored Karlawinda tenement package,” Clark said.

Exploration activities during the period focused on near mine drilling at Muirfield, Carnoustie and the newly identified Vedas prospects, all located within 5km of the Bibra open pit.

The company also undertook exploration work across the Forfar and Jamie Well prospects.