Capricorn in net position after Karlawinda sets record

Capricorn Metals has registered record gold production of 32,018 ounces for the June 2022 quarter at its Karlawinda Gold Project (KGP) in Western Australia.

The results cap off an outstanding first full year of operations, with full FY22 production at 118,432oz, at the upper end of guidance of 110,000—120,000oz.

Cash and bullion holdings increased to $66 million at the end of the Jun22 Q with net cash of $1m, up from net debt of $20m at end of the Mar22 Q.

Capricorn executive chairman Mark Clark said achieving a net cash position within first year of operations reflects the strong operating performance and cashflow generation of KGP.

“Shortly after the end of the quarter, Capricorn repaid $15m of its project loan facility with Macquarie Bank, taking cumulative repayments to $40m since September 2021,” he said.

“The $15m repayment included a $5m early, unscheduled repayment and reduces the principal outstanding to $50m.

“Based on the strength of the KGP life of mine outlook, Macquarie has agreed to convert the $50m outstanding to a general-purpose corporate loan facility with a single bullet repayment in June 2025. Capricorn can elect to early repay (part or full) the loan at any time without penalty.”

Up to 30,000oz of gold forward sale contracts with an average delivery price of $2247/oz have been rolled from July 22-Dec 22 to Dec 25-June 26 to align with the maturity date of the new corporate loan facility.

“The continued strong operational performance and outlook for the Karlawinda Gold Project have put Capricorn in an excellent position to create balance sheet flexibility by converting the project loan facility to a general purpose, medium term corporate loan facility,” Clark said.

“This provides a great platform to pursue the outstanding growth opportunities at both the Karlawinda and Mt Gibson gold projects and also to continue our active assessment of external growth opportunities.”