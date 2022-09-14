Capital raise continues Kin’s exploration momentum

Kin Mining has raised close to $4 million following the completion of its rights issue announced in August.

The company received valid acceptances for 52,487,569 new shares ($3.937 million), with a shortfall remaining of 89,802,995 shares.

The directors were encouraged by the continued support shown by the company’s major shareholder, the Delphi Group, which continued to back the Kin’s strategy in the Leonora gold district of Western Australia by applying for 45,541,651 shares (representing 87 per cent of the total).

Kin Mining managing director Andrew Munckton said the funds raised would maintain significant exploration momentum across the Cardinia gold project, where the company’s systematic and multi-pronged approach to exploration and resource growth continues to pay dividends.

“As well it provides funding for the identification and assessment of opportunities in the Leonora district to strengthen and enhance both our resource base and potential development opportunities,” he said.

“The Phase 6 exploration program that will commence immediately, will start with air-core drilling at Murrin and then be followed by further resource drilling across the Cardinia eastern corridor, while we continue our efforts to identify other opportunities in the Leonora district.”