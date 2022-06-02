Calix technology to be used at Pilgangoora

Following the award of a $20 million grant from the Australian Government under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative (MMI), Pilbara Minerals and Calix have agreed key commercial terms for a joint venture (JV).

The updated binding Memorandum of Understanding states the JV will be established for the potential development of a demonstration plant at the Pilgangoora Project, with the aim of producing lithium salts for global distribution via an innovative midstream “value-added” refining process, as well as for potential future commercialisation.

Pilbara Minerals will have a 55 per cent share and Calix 45 per cent, with each party funding their share of operating and capital costs and licensing their technology into the JV.

Calix will have a 10 per cent in-kind contribution recognised on budgeted estimated construction costs of the demonstration plant in return for providing an exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free licence for its calciner technology to the JV for lithium processing applications.

Pilbara Minerals managing director and chief executive officer Ken Brinsden said execution of the binding MoU with Calix further cemented the strong relationship developing between the two companies.

“Our common goal to further decarbonise lithium raw material supply chains is both an important overall objective and a key deliverable for the value in future mid-stream products,” he said.

Calix managing director and chief executive officer Phil Hodgson said the work with Pilbara Minerals continues on great footing with key terms now agreed on the JV to develop, demonstrate, and ultimately commercialise the new low-carbon lithium salt production process.

The parties will liaise with the Australian Government to finalise the execution of the MMI grant funding.