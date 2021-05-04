Calidus on track for Warrawoona mine start

Calidus Resources has maintained plans to begin mining at the Warrawoona gold project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia in the middle of the year.

The company predicted that 23 per cent of its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract should be complete by April, but these figures are yet to be measured.

Calidus is aiming to pour first gold by the beginning of 2022.

Company managing director Dave Reeves said the strong capabilities of Calidus’ contractors has allowed the site’s construction to advance rapidly.

“Our contract partners, GRES Macmahon and Asset Link continue to perform well with no identified cost or schedule overruns,” he said.

“We are on track to be commissioning the plant in less than a year, with mining set to start in the middle of this year.”

Calidus has ticked off approvals and licensing, the accommodation village, and most of the bulk earth works at Warrawoona.

The next steps for the project will involve the CIL (carbon-in-leach) tank.

“Construction continues to advance at a rapid rate since clearing of the processing plant area commended at the end of February,” Reeves said.

“The project is now fully permitted and continues to advance on budget and schedule.”

“The critical path area, being the CIL tanks is on track, with the concrete ring beams poured and the tank fabrication due to commence in May.”

In April, Caldius announced a boost in production expectations following the acquisition of the Blue Spec gold project 70 kilometres away.

Calidus now expects the Warrawoona project, complemented by Blue Spec, to hit peak production are 139,000 ounces per year.

The increase represented a 23 per cent production increase on the original feasibility study.