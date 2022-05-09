Calidus joins ranks of gold producers

Calidus Resources has poured the first gold at its Warrawoona project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The Warrawoona Gold Project is one of the highest margin and significant undeveloped gold projects in Australia.

At the start of April, the company told investors production would follow two weeks after the start of milling, with the first bar scheduled before the end of May.

Calidus managing director Dave Reeves said pouring first gold on time and budget was the culmination of an incredible effort by all employees and contractors involved at Warrawoona.

“With production underway and revenue being generated, we have begun to lay the foundations for ongoing growth,” he said.

The project has now entered the ramp-up phase, with the elution circuit currently commissioning. The company said this paves the way for the first bar sourced from the leach circuit to be poured this week.

“Cashflow from Warrawoona will provide opportunities to increase production via the development of our Blue Spec deposit and help fund our highly promising gold and lithium exploration,” he said.

A positive Feasibility Study completed in September 2020 outlined a high-margin gold operation with average gold production of 90,000 ounces per annum at $1290 ounces AISC, over an initial eight-year mine life via a 2 million tonnes per annum conventional CIL processing circuit with single stage crush and SAG mill.