Cadia seismic event rocks Newcrest

Newcrest Mining has started investigations after a localised seismic event occurred at the Cadia gold operation in New South Wales.

The seismic incident occurred at around 4am on July 2 at the eastern end of Panel Cave 2.

Initial inspections have confirmed that Newcrest prevented damage to infrastructure through previous investment in ground support.

However, roadways and ground support near the junction of two extraction drives suffered damage due to the seismic event. There was also minor ground damage to a ventilation rise

According to Newcrest, mining operations, development activities and above-ground operations in all other areas of Cadia have continued without interruption and no impact to gold production is expected in the 2022 financial year.

The company confirmed all personnel working in the area where the seismic event occurred are safe and accounted for.

“Newcrest has been working with the New South Wales Government Resources Regulator and a prohibition notice has been established around the affected area only,” Newcrest stated.

“A geotechnical report will be sent by Newcrest to the Regulator today for approval to commence rehabilitation activities in the affected area.”

Newcrest was still able to commission its planned semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) mill for Cadia’s Concentrator 1 despite the seismic event.

In the March 2021 quarter, Newcrest achieved its lowest ever quarterly all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of negative $US160 ($205) per ounce at Cadia.

Newcrest produced 180,000 ounces at the mine during the March quarter. It produced 391,000 ounces of gold and 52,000 tonnes of copper for the six months ended December 31, 2020 at Cadia.

The company is planning to cut 30 per cent of Cadia’s emissions intensity by 2030 using wind power.