Byrnecut rolls out Sandvik battery loaders in SA

Leading Australian contract miner Byrnecut will bring in six Sandvik battery loaders for use at OZ Minerals’ operations in South Australia.

Under a deal with Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, Byrnecut will take delivery of the battery-electric units in 2023 and 2024 for use at the Prominent Hill copper, gold and silver mine, south-west of Coober Pedy, and the Carrapateena copper and gold mine, north of Port Augusta.

Byrnecut has been engaged by OZ to provide underground mining services at the mines and it currently has a fleet of Sandvik LH621i loaders with automation operating on both sites.

Byrnecut asset manager Max Woods said the company was leading the way with battery electric vehicles in Australia by putting the Sandvik loaders into service over the next two years.

“Not only will the use of electric vehicles significantly improve the working environment underground, but it will also help our customers to work toward their emissions reduction goals – something that is increasingly important in the mining sector,” he said.

Woods said the purchase of the loaders, which will be equipped with Sandvik’s Automine automation system technology, was part of Byrnecut’s commitment to exploring and embracing new technologies that make its operations safer, more efficient and more sustainable.

“Eliminating emissions from loaders from the underground environment helps us create a better workplace, as does AutoMine technology that enables operators to work from comfortable remote control-rooms,” he said.

Another major benefit to Byrnecut is the anticipated increased performance the new loaders could provide. The company worked closely with Sandvik prior to purchase to model various application scenarios, including both manual and automated operation.

“We’re expecting the loaders to provide greater throughput in both manual and automated modes while delivering a similar total cost of ownership per tonne delivered to their predecessors,” Woods said.

The loaders are also expected to bring major cost savings across their entire lifecycles. They are likely to require fewer replacement parts than their predecessors, and servicing is also more efficient and simpler.

Sandvik 18-tonne battery loaders are the most compact on the market. The powerful electric motors, innovative electric driveline and the smaller tyres on the rear compared to the front, result in small machine size, high payload with good visibility and unmatched speeds.

Battery machines produce no underground exhaust emissions and significantly less heat than traditional diesel engines, supporting the mines to reach sustainability targets, through reduced CO2 emissions.

Sandvik business line manager for load and haul, Andrew Dawson, said the first Sandvik battery electric loaders only began arriving in the country about a year ago, and the interest has been extremely strong.

“We’re very pleased that Byrnecut and Oz Minerals see the benefits of this technology and is demonstrating it to the rest of the industry. We have always had an excellent working relationship with Byrnecut and look forward to cooperating with them throughout the roll-out and beyond,” he said.

Byrnecut is an internationally renowned specialist underground mining contractor offering a unique range of services and depth of experience.

Sandvik’s AutoMine is an automation system for autonomous and tele-remote operation for a wide range of Sandvik loaders and trucks. The automation system is scaled from tele-remote or autonomous operation of a single machine to multi-machine control and full fleet automation with automatic mission and traffic control capability.