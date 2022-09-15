Breaker offloads GL shares as MinRes buys more

Breaker Resources has divested its remaining shareholding in Global Lithium Resources (GL), raising about $15 million in working capital.

The company’s core focus is developing the 1.7m ounce Lake Roe gold project, located between two operating gold mines 100 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

Breaker retains a significant 20 per cent free-carried interest in the Manna lithium project, with GL carrying all costs and expenditure to completion of a definitive positive bankable feasibility study.

Breaker is also entitled to two deferred milestone payments of $10m each, with the first payment due on definition of a resource containing 250,000 tonnes of lithium oxide, and the second once production exceeds 100,000t of contained LiO2.

GL is currently operating three drill rigs at the Manna project and plan to announce an updated mineral resource in Q4 2022.

Breaker managing director Tom Sanders said as a result of the sale, the company has a cash position of $24m, leaving it well-positioned to fund exploration and pre-feasibility activities.

Meanwhile, Mineral Resources (MinRes) has acquired more GL shares, lifting its interest in the company to 8 per cent.

GL non-executive chairman Warrick Hazeldine said MinRes’ move demonstrated its strong support of the lithium miner’s assets and its team.

“As we continue to progress our programs on the ground at both Manna and Marble Bar, it is truly an exciting time to be a part of the global energy transition market,” he said.